Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $10.10. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 66,791 shares.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.79%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 339,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 433,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

