Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

GFI traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.33. 5,871,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

