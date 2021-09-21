Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.76.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

