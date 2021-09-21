Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 33.4% in August

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BOTZ traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,135. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.