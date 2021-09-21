Global Social Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $22,164.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00126083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

