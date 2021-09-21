Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cfra from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.
GIL traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 203,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$25.43 and a 1-year high of C$50.43.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
