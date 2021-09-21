Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cfra from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 203,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$25.43 and a 1-year high of C$50.43.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.