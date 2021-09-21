Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $693.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.60 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 455.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 82,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,633,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,991,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 565,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,172. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

