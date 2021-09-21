Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Gerresheimer stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $103.15 and a 1 year high of $111.13.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.