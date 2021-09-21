Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $224,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $648.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $607.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.31, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $446.20 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.20.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

