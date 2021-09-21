Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.