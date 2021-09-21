Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Increased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 260,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

