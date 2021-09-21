GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Up 26.5% in August

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTEH traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,908,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,996,375. GenTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get GenTech alerts:

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.