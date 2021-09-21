General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GEVI stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. General Environmental Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

