Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Bindu Wyma Sells 16,900 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Bindu Wyma sold 16,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$11,542.70.

Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.68. 365,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,718. The firm has a market cap of C$175.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.01.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

