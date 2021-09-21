GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.57.

GDI stock opened at C$56.89 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

