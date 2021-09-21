GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $91.99 Consensus PT from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 120,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,973. GATX has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of GATX by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

