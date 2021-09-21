Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Head to Head Analysis

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and RISE Education Cayman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 250.21%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 312.52%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91%

Volatility and Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and RISE Education Cayman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.54 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -2.62 RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.27 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -4.39

RISE Education Cayman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. RISE Education Cayman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Gaotu Techedu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

