FY2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $10.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.54. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $451.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.18. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.