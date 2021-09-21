FY2021 Earnings Forecast for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for UniCredit in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.38. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.55.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

