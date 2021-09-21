Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 29.3% in August

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 187,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $8.56. 38,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -0.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.