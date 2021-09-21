Fusion (FSN) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $44.60 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,994.66 or 0.99546540 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,676,899 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

