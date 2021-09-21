Function X (FX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.16 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $66.24 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,702.77 or 1.00145772 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00081342 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008868 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057836 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008020 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001325 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005909 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000132 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
