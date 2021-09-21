FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stake Raised by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,129,594. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

