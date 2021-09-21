Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.18 ($37.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,024 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.22. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

