FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Short Interest Update

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSII. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,984,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. FS Development Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

