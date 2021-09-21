Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 28th (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 28th. Frontier Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Frontier Group stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

