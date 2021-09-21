Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) versus Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Critical Contrast

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontier Communications and Anterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Anterix has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 68.60% -191.35% 30.34% Anterix -6,051.24% -23.61% -20.73%

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications and Anterix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Anterix $920,000.00 1,129.10 -$54.43 million ($3.13) -18.32

Anterix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Summary

Anterix beats Frontier Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

