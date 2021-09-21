Fredrik Widlund Acquires 20,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLI opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.49. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £947.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

