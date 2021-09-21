Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $2.59 price target on the stock.

About Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in income-producing properties used primarily for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Causeway Point, Northpoint City North Wing and Yishun 10 Retail Podium, Anchorpoint, YewTee Point, Bedok Point, and Changi City Point.

