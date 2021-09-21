Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after buying an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after buying an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FOX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after buying an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

