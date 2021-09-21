Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

FBHS stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

