Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 4.7%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 380,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.