Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 4.7%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 380,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.35.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
