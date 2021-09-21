Font Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,272.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $54,272.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00006644 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00129722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

