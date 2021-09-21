Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in August

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $$42.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.