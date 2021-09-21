Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $37,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 306.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 237.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 286.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

FLS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 2,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.