Flowserve Co. (FLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 187.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Flowserve worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

