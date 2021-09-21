Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,400. The firm has a market cap of $307.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.