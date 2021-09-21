Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 7,061 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Greenridge Global lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

