Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 7,061 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Greenridge Global lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
