Flaharty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

NASDAQ ROBT traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. 47,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,585. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

