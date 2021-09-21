Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,660 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 91,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

