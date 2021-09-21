Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. 150,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,398,035. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

