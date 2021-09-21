Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,459. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

