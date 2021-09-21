Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

