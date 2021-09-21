Flaharty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000.

FFTY traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. 153,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $51.12.

