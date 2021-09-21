Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 421,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,616. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

