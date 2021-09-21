Fivebalance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,262.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded 114.3% higher against the dollar. Fivebalance has a market cap of $94,732.64 and $1,262.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00131909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

