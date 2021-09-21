Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,360,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 36,150,000 shares. Currently, 30.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $4,857,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 169,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

