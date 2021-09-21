FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of FirstCash worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FCFS stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $86.62. 683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

