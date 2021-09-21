First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

MYFW stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

