First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Up 25.9% in August

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MYFW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $224.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

